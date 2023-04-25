Submit Photos/Videos
Inmates charged after huge fight at Richmond County jail

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine inmates are charged in a large fight at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center that caused several injuries, according to authorities.

The fight broke out Sunday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 a.m., inmates exited their cells in G Pod of B Block of the jail in preparation to be served breakfast.

Multiple inmates then began to square off, according to deputies.

A fight began shortly after as DeQuinn Hamlin produced a shank from his jumpsuit and began stabbing Madison Lewis multiple times, deputies reported.

After the fight was over, a search uncovered 10 pieces of sharpened metal commonly referred to as shanks. Two were under the day room toilet, one was in the top bunk of Room 5, one was in the toilet of Room 4, one was in Room 6, one was in Room 13 and four in the toilet of Room 15.

One additional shank was taken from the person of Jeremiah Kelly when a deputy was stopping the fight and locating victims, according to authorities.

An additional shank was located in jail medical after multiple inmates had been through the treatment room.

