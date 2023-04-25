Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta

Latest News

At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Five arrested in Montana during a protest in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr
Level 9 Sports Bar & Grill
Crime-troubled nightclub faces possible shutdown by city
Smokey Robinson said he considered the late icon a friend.
Smokey Robinson reflects on Harry Belafonte
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton DA Fani Willis to announce any Donald Trump indictments this summer
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96