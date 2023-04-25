Giveit4Ward surprises lucky drivers with free gas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local woman is back, surprising people with random acts of kindness.

We’ve met with Candye Smith, the woman behind Giveit4Ward, several times. We caught up with her Tuesday and this time she’s filling up gas tanks for free.

You don’t see smiles at the gas station very often. But you’re gonna see some today.

“A nice donation was sent to me, and they asked me to go out and buy gas, so I’m excited to do it,” she said.

Smith randomly surprised a few people who showed up at the right gas station at the right time.

“I got a free tank of gas,” said one driver.

Donna said: “Wonderful. A blessing.”

Smith says she could see how much this means to them.

“I think it meant a lot. A lot of people weren’t expecting it. You never know what someone’s going through behind closed doors,” said Smith.

Watching those numbers climb isn’t painful. It’s joyful.

“I won’t have to work so hard this week. I got a whole tank of gas, whole tank of gas,” said another driver.

Smith says she’s not done.

“You never know where Giveit4Ward will show up next.

Smith says she’s making big plans for the next surprise.

