GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new findings in its investigation into a protestor who was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol Troopers.
Lab testing from the hands of Manuel Teran revealed the presence of particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue.
Teran was protesting at the site of the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when he was shot and killed on Jan. 18.
Troopers say Teran shot first as they were attempting to clear the site.
The GBI says this new testing suggests the possibility that Teran discharged a firearm, was in close proximity to a firearm upon discharge, or came into contact with an item whose surface bears gunshot residue.
RELATED STORIES:
- Protestor Manuel Teran had at least ‘57 gunshot wounds,’ family responds
- Atlanta mayor establishes Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force
- 8 defendants denied bond for public safety training center protests
- Protesters march to Police Foundation rallying against public safety training center
- Atlanta police say officers at training center were lawfully deputized
- EXCLUSIVE: GA Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’
- 23 face judge following protests at Atlanta Public Safety Training site
- Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’
- Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility
- Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center
- Question of jurisdiction at planned training site raised at city council meeting
- DeKalb County Sheriff responds to protests at DeKalb County Jail
- Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility
- 30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
- A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
- Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’ held without bond
- Atlanta PD releases names of protesters arrested, video of Molotov cocktail fire
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.