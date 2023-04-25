Submit Photos/Videos
Experts warn Georgia summer camps don’t require background checks

Wichita's Best Summer Camp
Wichita's Best Summer Camp(fair use)
By Tori Cooper
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Georgia Child Care Association is warning parents about the dangers that come along with licensed exempt summer camps.

“They don’t have to have a background check, they don’t have to have lifeguards certified in skilled swimming, they don’t have to have CPR training or basic first aid training,” Georgia Child Care Association CEO Ellen Reynolds said.

Reynolds, represents the owners of more than three thousand licensed child care facilities in Georgia, helping give voice to child care providers in Georgia.

On Monday she said the state does not require every summer camp to have a license and if parents aren’t careful their child could be at risk.

“Other than posting a sign that says you’re an exempt program, keeping on site attendance records and having parents sign what is essentially an acknowledgement form which is not really a waiver. It’s really just an acknowledgement that you’re putting them in a camp that doesn’t have any oversight, and that’s all they are really required to do,” Reynolds said.

This doesn’t mean that all licensed exempt camps aren’t meeting basic health and safety requirements, but Reynolds said it’s important that parents ask the right questions.

“Ask them have they gotten background checks for all of their staff and employees, ask them what is the ratio on average with the number of camp counselors to the number of children they are supervising.”

Reynolds said that right now there are already more than 1400 licensed exempt summer camps in Georgia and now she’s launched the ‘Verify before you Trust’ campaign.

Reynolds and the GCCA said they are, “Aiming to help protect children by ensuring all camps and staff have been through background checks, basic health and safety training, which childcare facilities require.”

Parents told Atlanta News First its concerning and summer camps should have to be more transparent.

Julie Newman runs the licensed Dunwoody Prep summer camp and her license requirements are much more rigorous.

“Most parents have no idea that so many summer camps are unlicensed and they are putting people at risk,” Julie Newman said.

Newman and Reynolds said the state needs to give the Department of Early Care and Learning (DCAL) the ability to mandate background checks and basic health and safety requirement from summer camps.

Newman and Reynolds both said the best thing to do is to head to the link below and find a licensed summer camp.

https://families.decal.ga.gov/ChildCare/Search

