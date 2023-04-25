‘Every meal matters’: Donate to locate food drives to feed the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food insecurity continues to be an issue in all communities, and local food banks and organizations host food drives to fight hunger.

If you want to get involved by hosting a food and funds drive, go to the Golden Harvest website to learn how you can help.

Upcoming Food Drives

The 12th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is an annual two-week fundraising competition created in partnership with the Georgia Attorney General, the State Bar and YLD, and the Georgia Food Bank Association to benefit food banks statewide.

Competing firms can raise as many meals as they can during the week.

April 17 to 28

Doctors Hospital will hold a drive-through food drive to benefit Golden Harvest Food Bank this week.

The drive-through will be set up on the Doctors Hospital campus at the Medical Office Building, 3623 J Dewey Gray Circle for donations to be dropped off.

The goal of the food drive is to stock healthy food at Golden Harvest Food Bank to help support people facing hunger in our community to make the best nutritional choices from themselves and their families.

April 27 - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feed Their Needs program is a local program that provides bag meals to veterans and families in the community each month in various locations. The drives will be located at 702 Fenwick Street in downtown Augusta from 10:15 a.m. to noon.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at one of these events, you can sign up on the website.

April 29

May 13

May 27

Help Stamp Out Hunger with the National Association of Letter Carriers. Simply leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox and your letter carrier will deliver the food to your local hunger relief agency, including Golden Harvest Food Bank. Please do not leave any perishable food or food in glass containers. For more information, visit the website.

May 13

April Food Drives

Wheels Up joined Golden Harvest Food Bank for a third time to fight hunger in our community as part of their #MealsUp initiative with Feeding America.

On April 5, volunteers from Wheels Up helped prepare a delicious lunch with Hoppin’ John, cornbread, salad, fruit, and dessert at The Master’s Table. Together, they served hundreds of neighbors in downtown Augusta.

Boxes full of grapefruit, potatoes, onions, apples, pears, and more were packed into hundreds of cars at SMILE Ministries the second week of April.

Director Larry Scarboro said SMILE Ministries, a Golden Harvest agency partner, serves about 600 neighbors per month.

“Feeding those who are hungry means a lot to me. I look forward to doing this because I see smiles on people’s faces, and it’s a great ministry,” Scarboro says.

The South Carolina State Fair is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Spring Fair Food Drive-Through, which was held from April 16-22. Their unique twist on the restaurant drive-through concept will feature traditional fair food and drinks, including Fiske fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.

Stamp Branch Baptist Church kicked off the spring season not with April Fool’s Day, but April Food’s Day, a food distribution held during spring break for families in Warrenton, Georgia.

Director Beaurine Wilkins said the event offered relief for families with children, who normally receive school meals.

Preparing and distributing fresh produce for 250 families was no easy task, but for these hardworking volunteers, it was worth the sweat.

“It’s a great feeling. You don’t know how it feels until you do it,” Wilkins says.

On April 19, Dunkin packed hundreds of boxes of healthy meals for local seniors in need.

