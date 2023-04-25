Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. An isolated shower is possible south of I-20 but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Temperatures will be seasonal overnight and drop to the mid-50s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday, isolated showers are expected across the area with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. We will have wedge-like conditions Wednesday with the northern CSRA only reaching highs in the mid-60s, but the southern CSRA will reach the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in during the day. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-12 mph.

A cold front will move through the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front - but there still could be a stray shower or storm. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms - but rain chances have gone back and forth for the weekend so stay updated on the forecast.

Few showers and storms over the next couple of days but plenty of dry weather mixed in too. (WRDW)

