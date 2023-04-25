Crime-troubled nightclub faces sanctions from city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is considering steps that could hurt a nightclub that’s been the site of shootings and other crimes.

Meeting in committee form on Tuesday, commission members looked at considering probation, suspension or revocation of the alcohol license, dance license and business license for the Level 9 Sports Bar & Grill at 3054 Damascus Road.

The owner appeared before commissioners around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to make his case for keeping the business open.

After hearing from him, commissioners decided to consider at the next commission meeting a six-month probation for the club.

The owner of Level 9 makes his case before the Augusta Commission on April 25, 2023. (WRDW)

The license revocation is before the commission at the request of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which described the problem in a letter to the Augusta-Richmond County Planning and Development Department.

Most recently, three people were injured in a shooting inside the club on March 21 . The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the three people weren’t in an altercation but were “victims of a shooter firing his weapon indiscriminately.”

The letter notes that on Jan. 24, a fight resulted in two people being stabbed at the bar and on Sept. 28, 2021, a shooting in the parking lot killed one person and injured two.

In addition, there have been five simple battery cases, other battery cases, a kidnapping and sodomy case, and a cocaine trafficking case since 2020.

The club “does have security and an off-duty officer but has not detoured these types of incidents from occurring inside the bar,” the letter states.

