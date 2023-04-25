Crash simulation paints picture of drunk driving risks on prom night

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s prom season, and coming home is a worry for parents because of the dangers of driving under the influence.

First responders are sharing the message of the hidden dangers students need to look out for. The goal is to steer students away from driving under the influence on prom night and show what first responders have to do to save lives.

It’s a frantic scene. Student actors draped across the field during a mock DUI accident.

“I think it takes it to a different level,” said Brandy Black.

This is a familiar sight for Black and her family. She lost her son in a car accident back in 2020.

“I never knew how many people it took to rescue or to respond to a call,” she said.

This is all a part of their Prom Promise event to show the result could be of making one bad decision on prom night.

Kattie Hallman is the peer officer for Saluda County EMS. She said, “If the children knew that it wasn’t just about them and it’s not just them that they’re hurting, we hoped that would give them something to look at and think twice about going out and driving distracted or drunk.”

All the seniors stood by to watch a real simulation of a fatal accident.

“There’s a lot of people that show up and put their lives on hold and the whole point of the wreck was to show that,” said Hallman.

In South Carolina, troopers say there have been 282 fatalities so far in 2023. On average, 50 percent are DUI related.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said: “As a parent, I don’t want to sit up and worry. If you find yourself in a situation, it’s the same speech that my mother gave me, call me, and I will help you.”

Their goal and the public’s goal should always be zero.

“If we can just save one life, whether it’s a student or adult listening, it’s going to be worth our time and effort doing it,” said Bolt.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.