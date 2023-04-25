Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Crash simulation paints picture of drunk driving risks on prom night

The goal is to steer students away from driving under the influence on prom night and show what...
The goal is to steer students away from driving under the influence on prom night and show what first responders have to do to save lives.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s prom season, and coming home is a worry for parents because of the dangers of driving under the influence.

First responders are sharing the message of the hidden dangers students need to look out for. The goal is to steer students away from driving under the influence on prom night and show what first responders have to do to save lives.

It’s a frantic scene. Student actors draped across the field during a mock DUI accident.

“I think it takes it to a different level,” said Brandy Black.

This is a familiar sight for Black and her family. She lost her son in a car accident back in 2020.

MORE | Augusta University introduces student mentorship program

“I never knew how many people it took to rescue or to respond to a call,” she said.

This is all a part of their Prom Promise event to show the result could be of making one bad decision on prom night.

Kattie Hallman is the peer officer for Saluda County EMS. She said, “If the children knew that it wasn’t just about them and it’s not just them that they’re hurting, we hoped that would give them something to look at and think twice about going out and driving distracted or drunk.”

All the seniors stood by to watch a real simulation of a fatal accident.

“There’s a lot of people that show up and put their lives on hold and the whole point of the wreck was to show that,” said Hallman.

MORE | ‘Every meal matters’: Donate to locate food drives to feed the community

In South Carolina, troopers say there have been 282 fatalities so far in 2023. On average, 50 percent are DUI related.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said: “As a parent, I don’t want to sit up and worry. If you find yourself in a situation, it’s the same speech that my mother gave me, call me, and I will help you.”

Their goal and the public’s goal should always be zero.

“If we can just save one life, whether it’s a student or adult listening, it’s going to be worth our time and effort doing it,” said Bolt.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Roadway funds approved for Warren, Jefferson counties
High school football games will look a little different this season.
GHSA approves instant replay for state championship games
Arbrie
Augusta school dedicated garden to young victim of gun violence
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Evans man loses half a million