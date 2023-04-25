Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines position on abortion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The only woman in the 2024 Republican field for president described herself as pro-life and unapologetic in a Tuesday speech at the Susan B Anthony pro-life America headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Nikki Haley said there is a need for a national consensus to make federal abortion laws, but advocated states take the lead on abortion if the country cannot reach a national compromise.

“People in different places are taking different paths,” Haley said. “That’s what the founders of our country envisioned.”

Potential Haley opponent Ron DeSantis has already signed a 6 week abortion ban in Florida, and North Dakota just passed their own 6 week ban.

George Washington professor Danny Hayes says the issue may help Democrats in a general election.

“In state-wide races that has helped them,” Hayes said. “Their position on abortion which is making it available, with some restrictions, essentially, is more popular than the Republicans position.”

Haley said, if elected, she would try to find a national consensus between party extremes on the issue.

“I believe common ground already exists,” Haley said in the speech.

Haley said fears that either party can unilaterally enact their abortion agendas are overblown, given the polarization of debate on the issue.

“No Republican president will have the ability to ban abortion nation-wide, just as no Democrat president can override the laws of all 50 states,” Haley said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Following the abortion speech, the Haley campaign will spend three days in New Hampshire speaking at town halls.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison

Latest News

“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines position on abortion
The northwest Georgia congresswoman has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sweet Auburn featured in Joe Biden’s reelection video
Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
Haley sees federal role on abortion but calls for consensus
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton DA Fani Willis to announce any Donald Trump indictments this summer