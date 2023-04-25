Abortion issue returns before lawmakers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite Republicans dominating South Carolina’s Legislature, they haven’t tightened restrictions on abortion since the state Supreme Court struck down a six-week ban in January.

Now the clock is ticking with just days left in this year’s legislative session.

The House and Senate have both already passed abortion bans this year – the Senate’s a six-week ban and the House’s a ban from conception.

But the two chambers have been unwilling to take up each other’s bills – until Tuesday. That’s when they began a debate that will continue Wednesday.

“South Carolina has become the abortion destination state of the Southeast because South Carolina’s law is the weakest law of any state in the Southeast,” said Senate Majority Leaders Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

That’s why Senate Massey says abortion is back up for debate, despite the Senate and House remaining in a stalemate over their two bills, with no agreement in sight.

Preliminary data from the state shows that at this time last year, about 4% of abortions in South Carolina were performed on residents of other states.

Last month, it was about 45 percent.

The number of people from other states getting abortions in South Carolina starting spiking in July, right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – and tighter restrictions went into effect in nearby states like Tennessee and Georgia shortly after.

Those numbers rose again in September, right after the South Carolina Supreme Court blocked the state’s six-week ban.

Since then, abortion has been legal in South Carolina before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

Opponents of strict measures criticized Republican leadership for bringing this debate back to the Senate floor once again.

“If it’s not the No. 1 problem, has there been any other problem that we’ve taken up three times in six months?” said Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston.

To this point, the House has not been willing to take up the Senate’s six-week ban.

Massey has said repeatedly in the past several months that the Senate doesn’t have enough support to pass the House’s ban from conception. It also doesn’t appear any senators who have previously opposed this bill now support it.

“If the votes remain where they are, I am very hopeful that he House will receive that message and will take action to stop what we’re seeing right now: this massive influx of people coming across the borders,” Massey said.

