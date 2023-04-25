Submit Photos/Videos
70-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by pick-up truck

The Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AVERA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a pick-up truck on Avera-Edgehill Road early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Avera-Edgehill Road.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 70-year-old woman suffering from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the airport in Wrens, where she was transferred to an air-med helicopter and flown to Augusta University Medical Center.

At this time, the victim is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim walked that stretch of road each morning.

The accident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

