Woman arrested in shooting her ex’s girlfriend at Dollar General, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have received more information about the Dollar General shooting that sent one woman to the hospital last week.

According to authorities, the victim on the scene of the shooting stated her ex-girlfriend, the subject, shot her current girlfriend in the hip.

The victim stated the subject pulled up to the store and started shooting toward her as she and her girlfriend were walking out of the store, deputies say. The victim stated she and the subject began to fight and wrestle over the firearm, and the subject began to bite her.

While on the scene, deputies attempted to make contact with the subject, Mercedes Hyman, 33, when she tried to leave the scene by driving off in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, deputies say. Officers told Hyman to open the door or the window would be busted, but she refused to comply.

Deputies say they proceeded to break the drive-side window when they observed Hyman swallow a 9mm bullet and began reaching around the vehicle. Hyman was holding a magazine with what appeared to be 9mm bullets, deputies say.

Hyman was then removed and detained without further incident and was treated by medical personnel for her medical issues and for ingesting a large number of drugs, according to authorities.

While on the scene, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen after checking the VIN, officials say.

Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by the stolen property, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.