What you need to know about the I-20 eastbound lane shift

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For drivers heading into South Carolina, your everyday commute will look different for a while.

On Saturday, traffic was shifted, while crews worked to add lanes and barriers over the bridge. Here’s how to navigate these changes.

The lanes are moving a lot faster than they were just a few months ago.

“I drive 20 every single day. Probably about four or five times a week,” said Jessica Purvis. She drives from North Augusta.

After months of the westbound lane closure, it’s now time for the opposite direction. With the new shift, drivers are moving from the outside lanes to the inside near Exit 200.

“It gets a little bit backed up right there by the Riverwatch exit. I think people are trying to figure out how to get back over from that far left lane. But I mean, it definitely feels like it’s going to be a positive, safer way,” she said. “I think you will be discouraged if we were in traffic city every single day like it felt like Atlanta traffic, but it doesn’t feel that way. It feels like you’re getting moved through pretty quickly.”

Steven Deitch is a Grubhub driver. He said, “I try to just wing it. I guess I just kind of go with it.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the change isn’t abrupt. Just follow the signs.

Purvis said: “They give you notice, you’re gonna have a new traffic pattern. You know, sometimes it can happen overnight.”

Get used to the cones, the signs, and the split.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it’ll be here until fall.

Deitch said: “I’m coming from New York, and New York is constantly under construction. I’m okay.”

This is something that needed to happen. The bridges are at the end of their service. Officials say there have been no issues reported since Sunday morning when the change became official.

