Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.

The North Charleston Police Department shared video on Facebook of police and officers with the Department of Natural Resources lassoing an alligator near the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive.

Police said the gator, which was trying to cross the road, was safely relocated.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on April 24,...
Ga. governor comes to Augusta for bill-signing ceremony
The SCDNR is urging caution, and reminding residents about ways to stay safe on the water.
S.C. boating safety bill faces possible House vote
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Ga., S.C. gas prices decrease during the past week
Drew Barr
Cayce cop, Monetta firefighter mourned a year after his death