Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Tips to teach children of all ages about saving money

Children learn financial habits from observation, instruction and practice
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Children start to form money habits as early as age 7, a University of Cambridge study found.

That’s why Michael Joyce, a financial advisor for Agili, is encouraging parents to start teaching their children the important of saving early. It can be as simple as getting them a piggy bank and filling it with loose change or money from chores.

When they become a teenager, Joyce suggested helping them open investment account. He said he helped his son put some money from his summer job into a Roth IRA.

“Part of this was teaching him about compound interest and how if you save this money today, how much it could be worth in the future,” he said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has free financial lesson plans for parents and teachers, with topics geared for children as young as three through young adult.

Joyce said regardless the age, the goal is to teach your children to think about their future.

“And even for short-term things, if they want to buy a new Xbox or a bike, you know, teach them the benefit of saving some money, putting a little bit away to contribute towards those purchases,” he said.

Other resources to help teach your children about finances:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Latest News

Downtown Augusta
Newly signed bill will support minority-owned businesses in Augusta
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
With the new shift, drivers are moving from the outside lanes to the inside near Exit 200.
What you need to know about the I-20 eastbound lane shift
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
During a visit to Augusta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp discusses the Augusta University Health...
Ga. governor comes to Augusta for bill-signing ceremony