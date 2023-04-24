Submit Photos/Videos
‘Taste of North Augusta’ brings new faces to local restaurants

The weekend tested all of the senses, including smell, sight and taste.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The four-day event highlighting North Augusta restaurants and giving people a “Taste of North Augusta’' wrapped up on Sunday.

The event offered an opportunity to enjoy specials being featured at 15 restaurants throughout downtown, Riverside Village and Hammond’s Ferry.

“It brings people that wouldn’t necessarily think about us,” said Manuel Verney-Carron, owner of Manuel’s Bread Cafe.

The weekend tested all of the senses, including smell, sight and taste.

“Hopefully they tried new foods and they got a little adventurous,” Verney-Carron said.

It was an adventure right in your backyard.

“It helps put everybody together on the map,” Brian Brittingham, owner of Southbound Smokehouse, said. “And we always say, rising tide lifts all boats.”

Businesses were able to set sail with more traffic in the area.

“It’s fun to see new faces,” Brittingham said. “It’s fun to be a part of community events and events to help grow this whole area.”

Restaurants are able to do so by introducing new flavors to the area.

“That’s what it’s all about is new faces coming in the door,” Brittingham said. “And you know, we’re always looking to bring new people in.”

Restaurants bring in new people and give them a taste of the town.

“They say maybe let’s try them out,” Verney-Carron said. “You know, we’ve never been there. And I think it’s good for us to get new people in here.”

