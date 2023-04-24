Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. boating safety bill faces possible House vote

By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina House could vote this week on a bill concerning boating safety reform.

The legislation, Senate Bill 96, aims to educate the public on how to safely operate a boat.

The House Judiciary Committee moved it forward last week by a vote of 23-2, and it’s on the House calendar for this Tuesday.

MORE | Aiken County gets grant to boost Langley Pond as rowing venue

The bill would require anyone born after July 1, 2007, to take a boating safety course in order to operate a boat or jet ski by themselves.

Nationwide, only four states do not require boater education, according to with Boating Safety South Carolina, a boating safety education program.

The organization says the bill is necessary because tourism is a key force in South Carolina’s economy, and boating and fishing represent a combined $5.1 billion a year economic impact to the state.

MORE | Bill aims to crack down on illegal phones in SC prisons

South Carolina has more than half a million registered boats and ranks seventh nationally in boat ownership, with one in 10 South Carolinians owning a boat, according to the group.

A recent U.S. Coast Guard report states that nationally, 75% of boating deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had no boating safety training and 16% of deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had received boating safety training, according to the group.

From 2019 to 2020, boating accidents nationwide increased 26.3%, injuries increased 24.7% and deaths increased 25%.

