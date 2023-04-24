Submit Photos/Videos
Polling location changed for North Augusta municipal election

By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta municipal election announced a change in polling location for the municipal general election on Tuesday.

North Augusta Precinct 54 will now vote at Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road.

The previously announced polling location at North Augusta Middle School will not be utilized.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., the commission plans a hearing to determine the validity of ballots challenged in the election.

All information related to the 2023 Municipal General Election is available at www.northaugustasc.gov.

