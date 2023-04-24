Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Orangeburg County man accused of committing burglary at South Carolina bank

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.(Contributed)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Neeses man with burglary.

According to SLED, Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary.

An arrest warrant alleges during the night of October 18, Wooden entered the Enterprise Bank in the 7000 block of Festival Trail Road in Springfield.

Authorities say he took multiple items from the bank including a vault key, $35 in cash, several deposit slips, and jewelry.

SLED crime scene specialists were able to identify Wooden from prints found on a package left behind the desk of the bank.

Wooden was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Latest News

Grandy
North Augusta mom charged in baby's death
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Congressman Rick Allen gives update on Bon Air renovations
Congressman Rick Allen gives update on Bon Air renovations
I-20
What you need to know about the I-20 eastbound lane shift