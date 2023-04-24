Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta minister with a connection to Ukraine

By Richard Rogers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta minister has a strong connection with the people of Ukraine.

Richard Rogers sat down with Dr. Rodger Murchison a year ago as he was organizing a community-wide prayer service for people touched by war, but his involvement goes way beyond just that.

He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about his involvement.

