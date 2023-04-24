North Augusta woman arrested in abuse death of child
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta woman is in Aiken County jail on a charge of murder/homicide by child abuse.
Erin Grandy, 31, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to jail records.
The charge carries a potential penalty of 20 years to life, according to the jail records.
We’re working to learn more about the case.
