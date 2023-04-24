Newly signed bill will support minority-owned businesses in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about a surge in minority-owned businesses settling downtown on Broad Street.

Governor Brian Kemp is taking steps to streamline the business certification process so that more entrepreneurs can settle roots in Augusta.

Almost a third of businesses are minority, veteran, or female-owned, which also nearly matches our city’s demographics.

“As long as you know what you doing, or you have the right people trying to help you,” said Dominique Hurst, Sweet Small Lady Creations owner.

Hurst has been selling pastries since 2019 but as an Augusta, business since last year. With the bill Kemp signed, there are more possibilities for organizations like Augusta, could sign Sweet Small Lady Creations to cater and provide goods with a government-procured contract.

“I’m excited to get more help and more exposure. I feel like that’ll be a good thing that he doing, trying to get smaller business owners to get more,” said Hurst.

The bill also helps streamline the process of getting certified as a business altogether.

Kemp said: “Today is about keeping Georgia the number one state for business. We’re very proud of business. We’re very proud of that. It’s also listening to them, understanding what hurdles they’re seeing out there, and helping them compete.”

Ronic West is the president and co-founder of the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce. He said, “Right now, we’re at one percent of minority contracting throughout the state, so having HB 128 signed today is very humongous.”

And with the growth Augusta has already seen, there’s no telling how this will ripple into the future.

Mayor Garnett Johnson said: “Being a small business owner, I have a passion for those who want to roll up their sleeves and create something special for their families. So today was historic in many ways.”

Many leaders showed up and showed out. From the governor to city commissioners, even State Senator Max Burns — all for one of the three bills but all in agreement on Monday’s signing being historic for more opportunity.

James Brown Arena could soon receive funding

With Kemp signing Bill 230 into law, funding may finally make its way to the James Brown Arena. The arena is 43 years old and needs some work. In 2021, voters turned down using higher property taxes to pay the remaining $235 million needed for a new arena.

House Bill 230 would instead put a new half-percent sales tax in effect to fund construction. Kemp said the arena is a valuable asset to the community.

“That facility, well over four decades old, helped bring major events tourism economic development opportunities to the city and surrounding areas. It is a valued asset to this region it will be the people’s right to learn how to take care of it.”

This is now in the hands of Richmond County voters in November to decide whether they want a tax to help fund a new arena.

