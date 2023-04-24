Marcus Washington Jr. enters transfer portal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The transfer portal just got a little shake up. Grovetown native Marcus Washington Jr has announced that he is departing Georgia for the portal.

The announcement came through twitter, saying it is time to explore other avenues:

“After thoughtful prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided that my time as a Bulldog has come to an end,” Washington wrote on social media. “I have enjoyed my time spent with the Bulldog Nation, my teammates, my coaches, and the staff here at UGA! My lone season in Athens was a magical one that I will never forget, however it is time for me to explore other avenues for me to continue my academic and athletic career. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining!”

Washington is the fifth scholarship player to enter the portal this spring. Bear Alexander, one of those five, just committed to the University of Southern California.

