Marcus Washington Jr. enters transfer portal
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The transfer portal just got a little shake up. Grovetown native Marcus Washington Jr has announced that he is departing Georgia for the portal.
The announcement came through twitter, saying it is time to explore other avenues:
Washington is the fifth scholarship player to enter the portal this spring. Bear Alexander, one of those five, just committed to the University of Southern California.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.