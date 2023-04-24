Local volunteers create action coalition to help beautify Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local volunteers are doing their part to beautify Augusta, while also calling for action.

The coalition for action in downtown Augusta also known as CADA is working to beautify downtown by cleaning up cemeteries and monuments, planting flowers, and picking up trash.

Leaders say it started with them asking questions about how taxpayer money would be used for clean-up. They decided to form a group and take matters into their own hands.

Kevin De L’aigle, the coalition founder, says, “I found that I was beginning to get frustrated. And you know, you may as well channel that energy into something positive. I mean, get out and do something big and become a part of the solution, rather than sitting back and just waiting for somebody else to do it. It’s a great feeling, rather than like I said, just complaining, you know, get out and do something and make a difference.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can do that by joining their Facebook page, they plan to meet again on May 20, to have a meeting and clean the Hammond Monument.

