Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Local volunteers create action coalition to help beautify Augusta

Local volunteers create action coalition to help beautify Augusta
Local volunteers create action coalition to help beautify Augusta(Contributed)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local volunteers are doing their part to beautify Augusta, while also calling for action.

The coalition for action in downtown Augusta also known as CADA is working to beautify downtown by cleaning up cemeteries and monuments, planting flowers, and picking up trash.

Leaders say it started with them asking questions about how taxpayer money would be used for clean-up. They decided to form a group and take matters into their own hands.

MORE | Beautify Augusta makes coloring book to highlight downtown

Kevin De L’aigle, the coalition founder, says, “I found that I was beginning to get frustrated. And you know, you may as well channel that energy into something positive. I mean, get out and do something big and become a part of the solution, rather than sitting back and just waiting for somebody else to do it. It’s a great feeling, rather than like I said, just complaining, you know, get out and do something and make a difference.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can do that by joining their Facebook page, they plan to meet again on May 20, to have a meeting and clean the Hammond Monument.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Latest News

Source: AP
2 injured, lanes closed after Deans Bridge Road accident
Augusta University Health
AU deal blamed for $66M cut – and universities want it back
From left: Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon
Fox News and CNN ax popular hosts Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon
Augusta Canal trail
What the Tech: Learn the trail before you hike it with All Trails app