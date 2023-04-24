Ga., S.C. gas prices decrease during the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased over the past week, after weeks of rising, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has decreased by three cents over the past week, making the price per gallon, $3.37, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.40 decreasing by five cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 30 cents below the national average, AAA says.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.33 decreasing by seven cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.34 which has decreased by three cents.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has stayed the same over the past week at the price of $3.67 per gallon.

“Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists,” De Haan says.

