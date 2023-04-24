Fox News and CNN ax popular hosts Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon

NEW YORK - Fox News said Monday that it will no longer broadcast prime-time host Tucker Carlson, news that was soon followed by Don Lemon’s revelation that he’d been let go at CNN.

At Fox News

At Fox News, the network said it and Carlson had “agreed to part ways” but it offered no explanation, saying that the last broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired last Friday

The break comes less than a week after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was also recently named in a lawsuit by a former Fox producer who said the show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace.

Carlson, who worked at both CNN and MSNBC earlier in his career, ditched his bow-tie look and quickly became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in the network’s prime-time lineup in 2016.

His populist tone about elites out to get average Americans rang true with Fox’s predominantly conservative audience, even leading to talk about him becoming a political candidate himself one day.

He did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.

Carlson had been expected to be among the first witnesses called if Dominion’s case had gone to trial, but the two parties settled last Tuesday on the same day that opening statements were expected.

Dominion had contended that some Fox programs had falsely aired allegations that the company had rigged the election against President Donald Trump, even though several Fox executives and personalities didn’t believe them. Carlson’s show was not among them; emails and text messages revealed as part of the lawsuit showed him profanely ridiculing one of the accusers.

At CNN

Meanwhile, Lemon tweeted Monday afternoon his agent advised him he has been fired after 17 years at CNN.

Lemon was stunned by the news and expressed his frustration with the network not coming to him directly about their parting ways.

This comes months after Lemon was under fire for comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

Lemon, with “CNN This Morning” co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, was discussing Haley’s suggestion a day earlier that politicians over age 75 should be subject to mandatory mental competency tests. President Joe Biden is 80 while another GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, is 76.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said, explaining why he was “uncomfortable” with the age discussion. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s.”

“Prime for what?” Harlow replied.

Lemon said that if you look it up on Google, a woman is considered to be in her prime at those ages. Harlow tried to clarify what Lemon was referencing: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon replied. “Google it.”

Later, Lemon issued a statement saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” references to a woman’s prime age.

The network released a statement Monday morning about the termination of Lemon:

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

