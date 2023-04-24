Fani Willis sent letter to Fulton Co. Sheriff on Donald Trump investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to Fulton County law enforcement officials regarding an investigation on former president Donald Trump, according to officials.

Here is the official letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat:

“I will be announcing charging decisions resulting from this investigation during Fulton County Superior Court’s fourth term of court, which will begin on July 11, 2023, and conclude on September 1, 2023. Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” said Willis.

The nation’s 45th commander-in-chief was recently escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, and later to a local airport for a private-jet flight to Florida. Trump was scheduled to speak from his Palm Beach, Florida, home recently at a rally. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:

First president to be impeached in the 21st century

First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;

First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.

