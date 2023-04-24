‘He was just a kid’: Family pleads for accused killer to step forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for an alleged killer continues.

“Turn yourself in. He was just a kid,” said Rachel Smith, Buddy’s aunt.

We broke the news last week of the developments in the slaying of 13-year-old Buddy Brown Jr.

His family is speaking up, calling for transparency with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, saying they have been given few updates in the investigation. The family didn’t know about any of this until we called them and ran our story on Friday. They say it’s been terrifying not knowing where the suspect is.

“When a child is involved and he never got to live his days out. That’s a problem. That’s a real big problem,” said Rachel.

Rachel and Anita Smith say Buddy was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, but they’re calling him a hero.

“He surely is. He saved everybody,” said Rachel.

The family says investigators believe there were two shooters that night. Buddy went down to get his DoorDash order but refused to unlock the door for Gregory Thornton and an unnamed female with him.

Investigators told the family Thornton and the female planned to get into the building to rob and kill people that morning.

We asked the family if they knew the pair.

“No, no, we do not,” said Rachel.

The only thing the family did know was that someone is still on the streets willing to kill a 13-year-old.

“The biggest thing we have to worry about is looking over your shoulders because he’s still out,” she said.

It wasn’t until our story aired that the family found out 30-year-old Thornton fled more than 600 miles away to Maryland where he’s wanted for allegedly murdering Buddy.

Anita said: “We have just been afraid for our life.”

Smith says there’s been little to no communication about who killed Buddy. We asked them what it’s been like working with the sheriff’s office on this.

Rachel said: “It sucks. I’m going, to be honest.”

And with Thornton still on the run, they’re hoping closure is coming.

“In the dark is going to come to the light. You’re going to get what’s coming to you. They’re going to get him. I believe they’re going to get him.”

The female is in custody. The Richmond county sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on Thornton only after our story aired.

