Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain moving in by mid-week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another reinforcing cold front will pass through into Monday bringing in another shot of cooler air heading into the work week.

Dry weather continues Monday and most of Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. More rain expected by late Tuesday into Wednesday with the best chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a few different waves of low pressure and upper level disturbances track through the region. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo

Latest News

Cooler Outlook
Early Showers, Cooler Than Average This Week
wet pattern returns
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
wet pattern returns
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 4/23
Meteorologist Chris Still has your First Alert Forecast for Sunday, 4/23/2023
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still