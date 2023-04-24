Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure and mostly dry weather will be over the area through Tuesday. Unsettled weather moves into the area Tuesday night and remains into the weekend. The potential for severe weather through the week is low.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this evening into tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s late tonight into early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the northeast overnight.

Dry weather continues most of Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday - but it would be light and brief.

Wednesday, increasing chances of showers are expected across the area through the day. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the southern Midlands and CSRA in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Unsettled weather will continue Thursday through the weekend as plentiful moisture will remain across the region along with a series of low-pressure systems moving through the eastern US. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday - but higher chance for rain and storms Thursday and Friday. (WRDW)

