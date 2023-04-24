CSRA neighbors learn Earth Day is more than a 24-hour event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earth Day is celebrated as a way to give back to the planet we live on. Cities on both sides of the river celebrated Saturday, Augusta with “Earth Day Augusta” and Aiken with the city’s “Earth Day Festival.”

“The kids have been looking through the compost trying to find different insects, so we can talk more about what their role is in the dirt and in the ecosystem and how they’re very helpful for us,” said Meg Teuber, an environmental educator at Phinizy Swamp and Nature Park.

“They’re definitely really excited and amazed by it, especially when you pull them up under the microscope,” Teuber said.

From the looks of it at Phinizy Swamp and Nature Park, where Augusta held its Earth Day celebration, the great outdoors sounds really great.

“I want to raise her to like being outdoors and to share the same passion of being outdoors,” Patrick Babl, who brought his daughter out, said.

It’s a fun day for the family, but it’s also a reminder that taking care of Earth is more than a single day’s effort.

“Well, this is the only Earth we have,” Teuber said. “While we live here, they live here too, and so will future generations. So we need to take care of it for everyone.”

Over in Aiken, the annual Earth Day Festival returned after a hiatus, with the theme of, “preserving for tomorrow the Earth and the things we enjoy today.”

“They learn today what they can apply to the rest of their lives,” John Carmen with the City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee said.

It was a moment enjoyed by both the teacher and student.

“It’s just something you want to share,” Mary Savelsberg with the Aiken Master Gardeners said. “You want to share your plants, you want to share your knowledge. You just want to make people you know, feel what you feel.”

Carmen said the real feeling is “when people are out here with you and having a good time.”

Both Augusta and Aiken saw hundreds come out to celebrate the planet and the learning went for all ages not just children.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.