Congressman Rick Allen gives update on Bon Air renovations

Rep. Rick Allen says their deadline to get it up to standard continues to be pushed back.
Rep. Rick Allen says their deadline to get it up to standard continues to be pushed back.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After calling for a total renovation of the Bon Air Apartments, Congressman Rick Allen is giving up an update on that project.

For years, our I-TEAM has uncovered issues at the complex. Allen toured the property in September of 2022 and cited our investigation that found residents were living months without heat in the winter and air in the summer.

MORE | Ga. governor comes to Augusta for bill-signing ceremony

That came after they failed their last inspection with a score of 55. To this day, Allen says their deadline to get it up to standard continues to be pushed back.

“Several years, and they keep delaying and delaying. We are a little concerned about it, to be honest with you, and they say they have additional financing, but frankly, in this environment situation, the banks are not looking at financing these types of things. What we want to do is meet with HUD, and HUD needs to give them a deadline,” said Allen.

