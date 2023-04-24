Cayce cop, Monetta firefighter mourned a year after his death

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after Drew Barr was killed on duty, the Cayce Police Department is remembering the police corporal and Monetta volunteer firefighter.

Barr was killed April, 24, 2022, while working in his police officer role. He responded to a domestic dispute on April 24 when suspect Austin Henderson fired a gun, killing Barr.

Henderson took his own life after a seven-hour standoff.

Many who knew Barr say he was married to his career of helping and serving others , something the Cayce Police Department echoed Monday in a Facebook post.

“Today, we remember Cpl. Drew Barr,” the post stated. “One year ago today, he paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our City and State. His Barr and Cayce family still feels pain over his sacrifice. We are thankful for the outpouring of support we have received and the outstanding partnerships and love we have from our citizens, communities, businesses, and clergy.”

The post stated that Barr’s goal was to help and inspire others.

“He lived life to the fullest and served others,” the post stated. “We challenge ourselves and you to celebrate his life. Celebrate who he is and what he is in our hearts. We challenge ourselves and you to live like Drew did; as a person who served above himself.”

