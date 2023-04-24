Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Cayce cop, Monetta firefighter mourned a year after his death

By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after Drew Barr was killed on duty, the Cayce Police Department is remembering the police corporal and Monetta volunteer firefighter.

Barr was killed April, 24, 2022, while working in his police officer role. He responded to a domestic dispute on April 24 when suspect Austin Henderson fired a gun, killing Barr.

MORE | Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy

Henderson took his own life after a seven-hour standoff.

Many who knew Barr say he was married to his career of helping and serving others, something the Cayce Police Department echoed Monday in a Facebook post.

“Today, we remember Cpl. Drew Barr,” the post stated. “One year ago today, he paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our City and State. His Barr and Cayce family still feels pain over his sacrifice. We are thankful for the outpouring of support we have received and the outstanding partnerships and love we have from our citizens, communities, businesses, and clergy.”

MORE | Aiken man arrested after alleged arson to empty camping tent

The post stated that Barr’s goal was to help and inspire others.

“He lived life to the fullest and served others,” the post stated. “We challenge ourselves and you to celebrate his life. Celebrate who he is and what he is in our hearts. We challenge ourselves and you to live like Drew did; as a person who served above himself.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Latest News

Ga., S.C. gas prices decrease during the past week
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Augusta University Health
AU deal blamed for $66M cut – and universities want it back
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man accused of setting fire to campers’ tent