AU sees higher enrollment after keeping entry tests optional

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University keeps a successful policy of keeping test scores optional for acceptance to attract more students.

No ACT? No SAT? No problem!

Once again, the Georgia Board of Regents has made submitting test scores optional for acceptance to one of our local colleges.

Test scores being optional comes on the heels of the pandemic, and Augusta University seeing higher enrollment numbers.

Right now, only about 10% of students come in without test scores. AU says they evaluate potential students based on who will be successful all around, based on factors other than just a test score. And it helps make college more accessible for potential students.

Alexis Pope, associate vice president for enrollment management at AU, says, “A lot of students have a lot of anxiety, take the test that maybe that’s the only way to get into college. That’s certainly not the case, we have a lot of ways to evaluate students based on their potential for academic success. And, this is certainly a win for a lot of students.”

The policy applies to students who have a 3.4-grade point average or higher. However, they still encourage students to take the tests because they can help with course placement, advising, and scholarships.

