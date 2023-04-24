Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken peeping tom attempted to run over an Aiken deputy while trying to escape and has been arrested four months later, authorities say.

According to authorities, on Dec. 27, 2022, deputies responded to a trespasser, that had an active assault and battery in the third-degree warrant from an assault on the homeowner of the residence.

The victim told deputies that the subject had been calling to attempt to make contact through alternative numbers and social media platforms, deputies say. The victim also has caught the subject multiple times, peeping in her bedroom at night while she is sleeping.

The responding deputy says he saw the subject, Antonio James, 23, sitting in the car at the residence. Then held James at gunpoint to attempt to apprehend him.

According to authorities, James saw the deputy and proceeded to crank up his tan Chevy sedan and drive at the deputy in an attempt to hit him and avoid arrest.

The deputy says he was able to avoid being struck and assisting officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, authorities say. James accelerates his engine not attempting to stop for law enforcement blue lights and sirens. Then attempted to strike the assisting officers issued patrol vehicle, and fled at a high rate of speed, escaping.

After four months, James was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, peeping tom, trespassing, resisting with assault, harassment, reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights.

According to jail records, James is still in custody as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.