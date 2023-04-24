Aiken man accused of setting fire to campers’ tent

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested after allegedly setting a couple’s tent on fire, according to authorities.

No one was inside it at the time.

Deputies responded to the area of Pipeline Road and Sandy Lane to assist the Aiken Department of Public Safety with a brush fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims told deputies they were staying in the woods to camp when Christopher Garnett, 41, approached their tent and poured gasoline around it, then ignited it, deputies say.

The victims weren’t inside the tent, but all of their belongings were destroyed.

The victims stated after igniting the tent on fire, Garnett fled the scene, deputies say. The victims also told deputies they knew Garnett and could give officials his current address.

Deputies responded to Garnett’s address, where he was arrested and charged with arson in the third degree, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Garnett had an active warrant for an unrelated drug charge.

