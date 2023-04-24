Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Aiken gets money to keep providing fluoridated water

Faucet dispensing water into cup
Faucet dispensing water into cup(FOX5)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken has gotten a mini-grant to pay for upgrades that will let it keep providing fluoridated water to customers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Rural Water Association provided the mini-grants to Aiken and five other water utilities in the state.

MORE | Aiken businesses look to rebuild after series of suspicious fires

DHEC and the South Carolina Rural Water Association received funding for these mini-grants through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Investing resources into communities to sustain water fluoridation is one of the best ways to maintain the oral health of children and adults,” said Mike Tredway, director of DHEC’s Division of Oral Health. “It’s an equitable way to help prevent dental decay among all socioeconomic groups.”

The CDC states that drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in downtown Aiken shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard
Officers investigate a shooting that injured two men on April 22, 2023, in Aiken.
Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Parents respond over Jenkins County ‘inappropriate’ photo

Latest News

Tyler Morgan
Georgia family helps police capture escaped inmate, holds him at gunpoint
Gov. Brian Kemp signs education bills on April 13, 2023, during a superintendents' convention...
Georgia’s governor coming to Augusta today for bill-signing ceremony
Taste of North Augusta
‘Taste of North Augusta’ brings new faces to local restaurants
John Gibbons
2nd suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old