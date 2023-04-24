Aiken gets money to keep providing fluoridated water

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken has gotten a mini-grant to pay for upgrades that will let it keep providing fluoridated water to customers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Rural Water Association provided the mini-grants to Aiken and five other water utilities in the state.

DHEC and the South Carolina Rural Water Association received funding for these mini-grants through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Investing resources into communities to sustain water fluoridation is one of the best ways to maintain the oral health of children and adults,” said Mike Tredway, director of DHEC’s Division of Oral Health. “It’s an equitable way to help prevent dental decay among all socioeconomic groups.”

The CDC states that drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults.

