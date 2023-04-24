Submit Photos/Videos
2nd suspect arrested in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old

John Gibbons
John Gibbons(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Monday they’d arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that occurred on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Darus Tashon Johnson, 31, of Swainsboro.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers of the Swainsboro Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on New Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the roadway. Additional officers along with medical staff were on the scene just minutes later. Medical first responders began providing aid to the man as officers began to secure the scene and talk to any witnesses.

Based on information from the scene, officers were able to find an apparent abandoned vehicle that fit the vehicle used by the suspects of the shooting, and a K-9 team was deployed from the car location.

A dog quickly began to track human odor from the vehicle into the woods adjacent to vehicle, which led to the apprehension of John Gibbons, 57.

He was was arrested by officers without incident.

On Friday, Swainsboro Police Department and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office search several locations for a second suspect without success. Around 2:20 p.m., law enforcement located Dwight Dietangion Nixon, 38, at a Twin City home. Warrants were obtains for Nixon’s arrest early Friday morning.

Nixon was transported to the Emanuel County Jail with incident.

Johnson was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center due to the severity of the injuries, officers learned just after 9 p.m. that he’d died.

This case remains under investigation by Swainsboro Police Department

