2 injured, lanes closed after Deans Bridge Road accident

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident with multiple injuries, closing four lanes on Deans Bridge Road, authorities say.

As of Monday afternoon, two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Deans Bridge Road are blocked along with access to Deans Bridge from Richmond Hill Road except the right turn lane, according to authorities.

Two subjects were injured and transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, officials say

An investigation is currently underway and there is no additional information available at this time.

All traffic is advised to take alternate routes and avoid this area if possible.

