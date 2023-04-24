Submit Photos/Videos
16-year-old runaway missing again in Columbia County

Sheresa Smith
Sheresa Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager, who previously had runaway last week and in January.

Officials say Sheresa Smith, 16, left her home without permission, on Sunday, after she had just returned home after being reported as a runaway last week.

She may be in the area of Cooney Circle or River Park in Richmond County, according to authorities.

MORE | Grovetown police cancel alert after finding missing teenager

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and sweatpants with red letters on them, officials say.

On Jan.11 2023, Smith told her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (706) 541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.

