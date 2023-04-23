Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people were injured in separate weekend shootings in Richmond, Burke and Aiken counties amid a yearlong surge in violence that’s left nearly 90 people dead across the CSRA.

In the latest shootings:

Two males were sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in downtown Augusta.

Also Saturday night, one person was sent to a hospital after a shooting outside Girard in Burke County.

On Saturday afternoon in Aiken, a shooting injured a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old man on Roosevelt Court, just down the street from Camellia Street Northeast.

In Augusta

Augusta’s latest shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Ellis streets , according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found two males who had been shot at least one time.

Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital.

That shooting happened just a few blocks away from another one that killed 13-year-old Buddy Brown Jr. on March 28. Authorities believe Gregory Thornton, 30, of Baltimore, fatally shot Buddy at 744 Broad St. as the boy was picking up a late-night DoorDash order . Authorities believe Thornton fled to Baltimore after the shooting, and they’re looking for him there.

A more than yearlong surge in violent crime has killed nearly 90 people , mostly shooting victims, in communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River. Many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

While Augusta is not alone in experiencing the rise in shootings, it’s been especially hard-hit as the largest city in the region.

“Gun violence has been our albatross here in Richmond County,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree told News 12 last week . “We try to throw every resource we can. And unfortunately, as time has progressed, the victims and the perpetrators are becoming younger and younger. That’s what’s disheartening.”

Roundtree says three parts need to go toward solving this issue. Responsible gun ownership and gun safety so guns aren’t stolen, more resources, mentorships, and funding for young people, and responsibility from the parents in this community.

“We’re losing these lives and losing the next generations right here in Augusta,” Roundtree said. “And I don’t think people see that picture. We see it in law enforcement, but people see it as a headline, and then they move on. I don’t think they are taking it serious enough that this is a community problem.”

For the past 10 years, Roundtree says shootings and homicides have consistently made the headlines. Including 2022, we saw one of the highest homicide and shooting numbers in the past eight years.

In Burke County

Saturday night’s Burke County shooting was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the area of Claxton Road outside Girard .

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been shot one time. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

In Aiken

Saturday’s shooting in Aiken happened at 3:49 p.m. on Roosevelt Court, just down the street from Camellia Street Northeast .

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers found one 20-year-old male and a 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

At the scene after the shooting, yellow tape could be seen around a house and car on Carver Terrace, which Roosevelt Court is tucked away along. Officers were searching a gray Kia that appeared to have bullet holes in it.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip | City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).

