Two injured in Downtown Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Downtown Augusta on Saturday night.

At 9:24 p.m., they say deputies responded to 4th Street at Ellis Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says Deputies located two males who had been shot at least one time, both victims were then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation is in its early stages, and there is no further information at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.