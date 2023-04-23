Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. trooper leaves hospital after Bamberg County shooting

Lance. Cpl. B.A. Frazier gets a send-off ceremony from fellow troopers as he leaves the hospital on April 23, 2023.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty headed home on Sunday morning.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face in Bamberg County after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. April 16 for a speeding violation.

Since the shooting, Frazier had been recovering at a hospital.

As he headed home, state troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the...
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed.(Contributed)

A few days ago, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

A bond hearing was reportedly scheduled Thursday afternoon for Gathers.

From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers
From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers(Contributed)

