1 person injured in shooting outside Girard

Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person injured with a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

At 9:27 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Claxton Road outside Girard in reference to gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had been shot one time and say they were transported to a local hospital.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Burke County Criminal Investigations Division is on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

