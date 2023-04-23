Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Jenkins County schools apologize over ‘inappropriate’ photo, parents respond
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
2 injured in shooting outside downtown Aiken
Jaquan Lewis
1 wanted in aggravated assault in Augusta, deputies say
Gregory Thornton
Augusta boy’s killer on the run in Baltimore, authorities believe
2200 block of Wheeless Road, right next to Gordon Highway.
Fire extinguished near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
1 person injured in shooting outside Girard
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Biden says US embassy evacuation in Sudan completed
Both Augusta and Aiken held events drawing hundreds to learn about the Earth.
CSRA celebrates Earth Day 2023
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 people injured in downtown Augusta shooting