Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Dry but a tad bit cooler Sunday. Rain moving in by mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Colder and drier air is working into our region behind the cold front that passed through Saturday. Another reinforcing cold front will pass through Sunday night into Monday bringing in another shot of cooler air heading into the work week.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the middle 40s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 6 to 11 mph.

Dry weather continues Monday and most of Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. More rain expected by late Tuesday into Wednesday with the best chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a few different waves of low pressure and upper level disturbances track through the region. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

