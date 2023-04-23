Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect beautiful weather for your outdoor plans Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday, before a series of storm systems brings a good chance of rain for the second half of the workweek. A dry cold front will pass through the CSRA Sunday and will serve to keep temperatures several degrees below average for at least the next few days. Precise timing of the rain is not known at this time; however, all indications are that Wednesday and Thursday could both be pretty soggy days with a bit of a drying trend by Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures Sunday with mostly sunny skies will be in the middle to upper 70s with a light west to northwesterly wind at 6 up to 11 mph.

Clouds increase Sunday night as a weak storm system passes overhead, but the very dry air mass over Georgia-Carolina will make rain very unlikely. As a result of mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be milder tonight with overnight lows near 50 degrees and wind from the northwest at 2 to 7 mph.

Partly sunny skies will prevail Monday with highs well below average in the lower to middle 70s. This compares to an average high of 80 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 4 to 8 mph.

