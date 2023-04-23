Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect beautiful weather for your outdoor plans Sunday, Monday, and most of Tuesday, before a series of storm systems brings a good chance of rain for the second half of the workweek.

A dry cold front will pass through the CSRA later this evening which will help enforce temperatures several degrees below average for at least the next few days. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 50s by tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy conditions. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out tonight as the front moves through but it’s looking like most locations will remain dry.

Partly sunny skies will prevail Monday with highs well below average in the lower to middle 70s. This compares to an average high of 80 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 4 to 8 mph. Drier conditions look to continue for Tuesday with cloudier skies and temps remaining in the mid to lower 70s.

The dry stretch will end Tuesday night as a stationary turned warm front moves in from the south with several areas of low pressure developing along the boundary. This will provide a good chance for showers and storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and on Friday. Right now it’s looking like Wednesday and Friday will be the wettest days with widespread rain likely and on-and-off rain showers possible for Thursday.

A few breaks in the rain look possible for next Saturday with only a 20% of showers expected. A final cold front looks to move through the region on Sunday increasing the odds of showers and storms again. By the time the final system moves through the region, we could be looking at 1-2 inches across the region with a few locations picking up close to 3 inches of rainfall. Fortunately, this will be spread over a 5-day period so any flooding should remain minimal. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates on the timing and amount of rainfall expected.

