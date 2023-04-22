Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Shooting incident outside of Downtown Aiken

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working a shooting incident on Camellia Street
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is working on a shooting incident that happened just outside of Downtown Aiken Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at 3:49 p.m. on Camellia Street but hasn’t confirmed if there are any injuries or if there are any suspects identified.

While no more information is available at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Jenkins County schools apologize over ‘inappropriate’ photo, parents respond
Gregory Thornton
Augusta boy’s killer on the run in Baltimore, authorities believe
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Augusta
Jaquan Lewis
1 wanted in aggravated assault in Augusta, deputies say
Sandra Dales’ fate is in the hands of the jury.
Jury finds Augusta woman guilty of killing husband

Latest News

2200 block of Wheeless Road, right next to Gordon Highway.
Fire extinguished near Gordon Highway
House bill 4358 focuses on pardoning 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession...
‘4/20 bill’ aims to reduce incarcerations related to marijuana possession
prom at News 12
News 12 family heads to prom
An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the...
Jenkins County schools apologize over ‘inappropriate’ photo, parents respond